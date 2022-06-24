Maharashtra Live: Eknath Shinde Garners Critical Number of 37 MLAs To Split Sena

Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: All 37 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who are camping in Guwahati, sent a letter to Maharashtra Assembly's Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal on Thursday, stating that Eknath Shinde would remain their group leader in the legislature.

The move came after a Sena delegation met with acting Speaker Zirwal, and sought to disqualify 12 MLAs, including rebel leader Eknath Shinde.

Meanwhile, Shinde reached the critical number of MLAs, 37, required to split the Sena in the Assembly, without being subject to disqualification under the anti-defection law.

The rebel MLAs also informed Zirwal that Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale had been appointed as chief whip of the legislature party in place of Sunil Prabhu.

This came after Zirwal, acting speaker of the Maharashtra state Assembly, accepted Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Chaudhari as the new Legislative Party Leader while rejecting the proposal by rebel MLAs for Ekanth Shinde to continue on the post.