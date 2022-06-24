Maharashtra Live: Eknath Shinde Garners Critical Number of 37 MLAs To Split Sena
All rebel MLAs, sent a letter to the Deputy Speaker proclaiming Shinde would remain their leader in the legislature.
The rebel MLAs also informed Zirwal that Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale had been appointed as chief whip of the legislature party in place of Sunil Prabhu.
This came after Zirwal, acting speaker of the Maharashtra state Assembly, accepted Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Chaudhari as the new Legislative Party Leader while rejecting the proposal by rebel MLAs for Ekanth Shinde to continue on the post.
Total strength of the rebel MLAs is now 44. Two more MLAs, Dada Bhuse and Sanjay Rathore and one MLC, Ravibdra Fathak, had joined Shinde's team in Guwahati on Thursday evening
The Pune unit of the Sena on Thursday expressed solidarity with party president Uddhav Thackeray
Sachin Bhosale, the Pimpri Chinchwad city unit president of the Sena, said all the party workers, eight former corporators, and leaders from the industrial township stand united with CM Thackeray
Nationalist Congress Chief (NCP) Sharad Pawar slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra and Assam for helping the rebel MLAs
Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said on Thursday that the party would consider quitting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and gave the rebel MLAs 24 hours to return to Mumbai
‘Congress or NCP, Both Are Trying To Eliminate Shiv Sena’: Rebel MLA Shirsat
Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat in Guwahati, told ANI, "Many times in the past MLAs informed Uddhav ji that whether it is Congress or NCP, both are trying to eliminate Shiv Sena. Numerous times the MLAs sought time from Uddhav ji to meet him but he never met them."
He added, "If you look at the constituency of any Shiv Sena MLA, from the Tehsildar to the revenue officer, no official is appointed in consultation with the MLA."
Shirsat claimed that they told this to the chief minister many times but he never responded to it.
‘Don’t Know if MLAs Are Staying In Assam’: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing the media in Delhi, said, "There are many good hotels in Assam, anyone can come there and stay...there is no issue with it. I don't know if Maharashtra MLAs are staying in Assam. MLAs of other states can also come and stay in Assam."
Shinde, meanwhile, also hit back at those demanding action against MLAs in his faction for not attending a meeting called by Prabhu, claiming that a whip is applicable only for legislative events.
Some Sena workers loyal to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier on Thursday demanded action against those who did not attend the 5 pm meeting called by the party on Wednesday.
“Who are you trying to threaten? We know your gimmicks and also understand the law very well. As per the 10th schedule of the Constitution, the whip is applicable for legislative works and not for any meeting.
“We demand action against you instead because you do not have sufficient number (of MLAs) but still formed a group of 12 MLAs. We do not pay any heed to such threats,” Shinde tweeted.
'Bulldozing Democracy': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday flayed the BJP for trying to "topple" the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra in an "unethical and unconstitutional" manner, claiming that the motive behind the act was to secure requisite votes for the upcoming presidential polls.
She said the saffron party had deliberately chosen to "disturb" the Maharashtra government at a time when the presidential polls were approaching.
"The BJP government is bulldozing democracy. I feel very sad, and it is unfortunate that it is demolishing the federal structure of this country. It is attempting to topple the Maharashtra government in an unethical and unconstitutional manner," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat, PTI reported.
