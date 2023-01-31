BJP Netas at Hindutva Rallies in a BJP-Shinde Led Maharashtra: What’s at Play?

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, Karni Sena, Vishwa Sanatan Sangha, Rajput Youth Front, and the All India Maheshwar Samaj were among the several prominent outfits under the SHS who participated in the rally.

The first Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha took place in the Parbhani district in November 2022, months after the new alliance came to power.

Subsequently, rallies took place in Nagpur, Pune, Amravati, Kolhapur, Solapur, Sangli, Satara, Buldana, Nanded, Ahmednagar, Gadchiroli, Dhule, Jalna and Karad, among other places. More such rallies have been planned in Pune, Chinchwad, and Baramati in the coming days.

The presence of top BJP leaders, however, raises a crucial question — why the need to take to streets to press for demands when its own party is in power?