'Middlemen', Pressure Politics, Ideology: 6 Reasons Behind the Shiv Sena Crisis

The central leadership of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is in the midst of an impasse, with Shiv Sena leader and Minister Eknath Shinde claiming the support of 35 out of 55 party MLAs.

In this backdrop, the Uddhav Thackeray administration is in troubled waters, as Shinde only needs the support of 37 MLAs to break away from the Sena and shape an independent faction.

But why is the MVA government facing an internal rebellion? And why are over half of the MLAs raising flags of revolt against the Sena leadership?

In a two-page letter addressed to the Shiv Sena's topmost leadership, rebel MLA Sanjay Shirsat articulated reasons behind the mounting discontent in the party.

Shinde retweeted the document on Thursday, 23 June, captioning it as "Views of all MLAs". This is what the letter elucidated.