Maharashtra on the Brink: Offices of Rebels Vandalised, Curfew in Mumbai, Thane
The house of Lok Sabha MP and Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde was also attacked in Thane's Ulhasnagar.
With the political crisis in Maharashtra showing no signs of abating, several Shiv Sena workers and supporters of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ransacked and vandalised offices of rebel leaders belonging to minister Eknath Shinde's camp.
Amid the unrest, the Mumbai and Thane police imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), effectively banning gatherings in both cities.
The office of MP Shrikant Shinde, son of rebel Eknath Shinde, was attacked by Shiv Sainiks in Thane's Ulhasnagar. Shrikant represents the Kalyan constituency in Lok Sabha.
Meanwhile, security was tightened outside senior Shinde's residence in Thane on Saturday.
While MLA Tanaji Sawant's office was attacked in Pune, Shiv Sena workers threw ink and vandalised posters of rebel MLA Sandipan Bhumre in Aurangabad.
After the vandalism at Sawant's office, the Pune Police issued an alert and asked all police stations to ensure security at offices related to Shiv Sena leaders in the city, the Pune Police PRO said in a statement.
Shiv Sena Pune chief Sanjay More, however, backed the attack on rebel leader Sawant's office in the city.
"Our party workers vandalised Tanaji Sawant's office. All traitors and rebel MLAs who have troubled Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will face this action. Their offices will also be attacked. No one will be spared," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
'Won't Remain Quiet for Too Long': Rebel MLA
Reacting to the vandalism, Sawant took to Facebook to say that the rebels have remained quiet so far, as per the instructions of Shinde, but won't remain so once the political crisis is resolved.
"We are patient as per the orders of Eknathji Shinde saheb. Once this political question is resolved, it will be answered in the future. My humble request is that everyone should stay within their limits," he said in a Facebook post.
Sena workers on Friday had vandalised a board outside the office of rebel MLA Mangesh Kudalkar, as per the police. Kudalkar represents the Kurla Assembly constituency in the city.
A group of Shiv Sainiks also gathered outside Kudalkar's office in the Nehrunagar area of Kurla and tried to destroy a board bearing his name and photograph, a police personnel said.
Mumbai Police Issues High Alert
Meanwhile, in the wake of the attacks, the Mumbai Police issued a high alert on Saturday, and imposed Section 144 to contain the chaos.
The Mumbai Police also asked all police stations in different cities across the state to maintain law and order at all political offices.
"It has been directed that officer-level police personnel shall visit every political office to ensure their safety," the Mumbai police said in a statement.
On the other hand, the Thane District Administration issued an order banning any kind of political procession, gathering, or sloganeering in the district till 30 June in the backdrop of the ongoing political instability in the state.
'Streets Will Be on Fire If Shiv Sainiks Want': Sanjay Raut
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that if Shiv Sainiks decided, "the streets will be on fire."
"Outside Maharashtra, you are eagles. But people's patience is wearing thin. Right now Shiv Sainiks have not come out on the streets. If they do, the streets will be on fire."
He had issued a similar threat on Thursday, saying that the Eknath Shinde camp must realise that party workers can "take to the streets if needed".
"Such battles are fought either through law or on the roads. If need be, our workers would come on the roads," Raut had said.
Saturday's alert was followed by a similar alert issued by the state's police on Friday amid the political instability.
The Maharashtra Police had said in a statement that it had received information that Shiv Sainiks could take to the streets in large numbers.
