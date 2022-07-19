Maha CM Eknath Shinde To Meet Breakaway Sena MPs in Delhi, Approach LS Speaker

With the impending split in the Shiv Sena parliamentary party, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is expected to meet the breakaway faction of Shiv Sena MPs in Delhi on Tuesday, 19 July.

Shinde said he was visiting the national capital to review the legal strategy on the disqualification petition against 16 MLAs supporting him, filed by the Uddhav Thackeray camp. The plea is scheduled to be heard in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The breakaway faction of Shiv Sena MPs is also expected to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday. At least 12 Lok Sabha members, out of the total 18, are set to approach the speaker on Tuesday with a plea to recognise them as a separate group.

Meanwhile, Sena leader Sanjay Raut has asserted that action will be taken against those MPs who attend the meeting with Shinde.