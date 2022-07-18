Maharashtra: Uddhav Expels Ramdas Kadam and Anandrao Adsul From Shiv Sena

Right after senior Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra Minister Ramdas Kadam resigned from the party, the party sacked him and former MP Anandrao Adsul, on Monday, 18 July.

Kadam and Adsul will reportedly join Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose rebellion triggered the political crisis in Maharashtra last month.

Yogesh Kadam, Ramdas' son, has already crossed over to the Shinde side.

Kadam, who was a Cabinet minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government but was denied a ministerial berth during Uddhav's time, wrote a resignation letter to Thackeray on Monday, claiming that he was insulted in the party.