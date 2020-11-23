Madhya Pradesh Planning ‘Cow Cess’ to Raise Money for Cow Sheds

The Madhya Pradesh government in its recently appointed cow cabinet is planning to impose a cess to raise money for operating cow shelters across the state. MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged people on Sunday, 22 November, to contribute towards “gaushalas” through a small cess.

Chouhan also said that to make gaushalas self-reliant, children in anganwadis of the state will be given cow milk procured from the gaushalas, reported The Indian Express.

On Sunday, the CM virtually chaired the first Gau Cabinet meeting.