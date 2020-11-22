Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan Holds First ‘Gau’ Cabinet Meeting

"It has been decided to constitute a 'Gau Cabinet' for the protection and promotion of cows in the state. Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, Revenue, Home and Farmers' Welfare departments will be included in the Cabinet. The first meeting will be held on 22 November at 12 pm on Gopashtami at Gau Sanctuary, Agar Malwa," Chouhan had said in a tweet in Hindi on18 November.

Chouhan had also informed that the various ministers of Panchayat and Rural development, Revenue, Forest, and Animal Husbandry departments will also form this Cabinet. This makes the Cow Cabinet the first such entity in the country.

(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)