Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan Holds First ‘Gau’ Cabinet Meeting
Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan virtually chaired the first Cow Cabinet meeting from his residence on Sunday, 22 November.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan virtually chaired the first Gau Cabinet meeting on Sunday, 22 November, ANI reported.
The newly constituted ‘Gau’ (Cow) cabinet in Madhya Pradesh aims to make the state independent and self-reliant by basing it on the cow, eventually improving and bolstering the economy, according to a report by NDTV.
At Sunday’s virtual meeting, CM Chouhan wished all participants virtually on the festival of Gopasthami, which is dedicated to Lord Krishna and cows. This meeting took place after the CM announced the set-up of a separate ‘cabinet’ for the promotion of the cow last week.
"It has been decided to constitute a 'Gau Cabinet' for the protection and promotion of cows in the state. Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, Revenue, Home and Farmers' Welfare departments will be included in the Cabinet. The first meeting will be held on 22 November at 12 pm on Gopashtami at Gau Sanctuary, Agar Malwa," Chouhan had said in a tweet in Hindi on18 November.
Chouhan had also informed that the various ministers of Panchayat and Rural development, Revenue, Forest, and Animal Husbandry departments will also form this Cabinet. This makes the Cow Cabinet the first such entity in the country.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)
