10 Assaults in 30 Days: Communal Violence Sees No Stop in Karnataka

Communal violence and abuse inflicted by extremist Hindutva cults is on the rise in Karnataka. In a span of two months the state has witnessed the brutal decapitation of Arbaz Mullah in Belagavi, the assault on an Urdu journalist covering temple demolition in Nanjangud, vandalization of a Muslim-owned mutton shop, among many others.

The assailants’ reasons for the assaults and mistreatment range from spotting an interaction between two people of different faiths to opening of a meat shop when a temple festival is underway.

As these occurrences increase in number, The Quint has compiled a list of the 10 recent events of communal violence and disharmony committed by Hindutva groups in Karnataka.