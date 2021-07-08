Chirag Paswan Moves HC Against Uncle's Induction Into Modi Cabinet
Paswan is currently engaged in a power tussle with Pashupati Paras, an LJP MP from Bihar’s Hajipur constituency.
LJP MP Chirag Paswan said that he has approached the Delhi High Court against the induction of his uncle Pashupati Paras, in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new Cabinet.
Paswan is currently engaged in a power tussle with his uncle, who is an LJP MP from Bihar’s Hajipur constituency.
Recently, Paras along with four other MPs rebelled against Paswan and removed him as the LJP leader of the Lower House, where the party won six seats in the 2019 election. The Paras-led faction also expelled Paswan from all party posts.
In a series of tweets, Paswan wrote that the LJP filed a petition in the HC against the Lok Sabha Speaker’s decision to consider Pashupati Paras as leader of LJP in the House.
"The Lok Janshakti Party has today filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against the decision of the Hon'ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha, in which the expelled MP Shri Pashupati Paras ji was considered the leader of the LJP in the House," he tweeted.
"Pashupati has already been expelled from the Lok Janshakti Party for betraying the party and now the party strongly objects to his inclusion in the Union Cabinet," Chirag further added.
