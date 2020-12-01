Mamata’s Nephew Gets Notice For Calling BJP’s Dilip Ghosh ‘Gunda’

West Bengal's BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Monday sent a legal notice to Trinamool Congress MP and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee for calling him a 'goon and mafia'.

The legal notice served to Banerjee said that the Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP from Diamond Harbour will have to tender unconditional apology and withdraw the statement within the next three days. Ghosh also termed junior Banerjee as 'khokababu' (kid) in politics.