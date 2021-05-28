‘Want To Live How We Were Living’: Lakshadweep Locals Slam Patel
Locals say they reject all the “anti-people” and “authoritarian” policies introduced by administrator Praful Patel.
Reporter: Sabith Jesry
Producers: Himmat Shaligram, Naman Shah
Video Editor: Sandeep Suman
Protests in Lakshadweep against the administrator Praful K Patel have intensified over the past few days, with several Opposition leaders now giving support to the agitation on the islands.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan, Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal, Shashi Tharoor and other leaders have expressed their dismay at Patel’s “authoritarian” policies.
Citing “undemocratic actions”, eight members of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s youth wing recently resigned, including the General Secretary PP Mohammad Hashim, as per a letter shared by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.
Saying that Patel is running Lakshadweep like a king, Hashim was quoted as saying, “Patel’s measures will lead to job losses and harassment of people. He has not discussed the measures with the leaders here nor taken anyone into confidence,” The Indian Express reported.
Contentious ‘Reforms’ Proposed
Among the proposed new laws, the regulation that has outraged the islanders the most is the draft Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation (LDAR), 2021.
The draft notification states that the government has powers “to acquire, hold, manage, and dispose of property, movable or immovable, as it may deem necessary”.
Moreover, on 25 February, the Animal Preservation Regulation 2021, which intends to ban slaughter, transportation, selling or buying of beef products, was placed in the public domain to massive criticism. Meanwhile, the ban on use of alcohol has been lifted as a measure to promote tourism.
