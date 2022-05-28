2014 Photo Shared as Recent Photo of KCR Awarding Rs 50 Lakh to Nikhat Zareen

A photo showing boxer Nikhat Zareen holding a cheque and standing with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is being widely shared on social media platforms.

The claim states that the CM awarded Rs 50 lakh to Zareen after she clinched the gold medal at the 2022 Women’s World Boxing Championship on 19 May 2022.

However, we found that the photograph dates back to 2014 when the Telangana CM felicitated sportspersons during Independence Day celebrations at Golconda Fort in Hyderabad, Telangana, and is not recent.