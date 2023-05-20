Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony Live Updates: Cong, Oppn Leaders Reach Venue

Karnataka CM Oath Taking Ceremony Live News Updates: Congress and opposition leaders reached the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru as Congress leader Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar are scheduled to take oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka respectively at 12:30 pm on Saturday, 20 May.
On Saturday, the Congress also released its first list of cabinet ministers, which included names like MB Patil and Priyank Kharge.
The Karnataka Congress Legislature Party (CLP) had met on 18 May and formally selected Siddaramaiah as its leader. Following this, the CM-designate and his deputy-to-be DK Shivakumar met Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot to stake claim to form the government.
This comes after days-long talks as both the leaders made their cases before the Congress central leadership in Delhi and mobilised MLAs to support them in Karnataka.
The oath-taking ceremony will be held in Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium.
This will be Siddaramaiah's second term as the CM.
Several VIP politicians with Z+ category security are expected to attend the event, including the Gandhis, Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar, Hemant Soren, MK Stalin, N Rangaswamy, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
The Congress had won the Karnataka Assembly elections with 136 seats in the 224-member Assembly.
The BJP won 65 seats in the polls, followed by the JD(S)' 19.
Show of Unity at Karnataka Cabinet Swearing-In
CM-designate and Deputy CM- designate Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar displayed a show of unity at the Karnataka Cabinet swearing-in.
Raj, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, HP CMs in Attendance
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghell, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav are also in attendance at the swearing-in ceremony.
Photos: Siddaramaiah To Swear In as Karnataka CM, Congress Workers Celebrate
