Mamata Put Politics Over National Interest on CAA Issue: JP Nadda

Taking a swipe at the opposition parties, Nadda said Manmohan Singh had in 2003 appealed to then Union home minister L K Advani to allow minorities from Bangladesh and Pakistan seek refuge in the country. "But now when our government has passed a law to do the same thing, they are opposing it."

The senior BJP leader claimed that Muslims have flourished in India, but Hindus have suffered torture in Pakistan.

The contentious law has been a major political flashpoint with Banerjee declaring that it will not be implemented in the state, inviting strong criticism from the BJP.

Slamming Banerjee for opposing central schemes, Nadda said just for the sake of scoring political points she didn't allow Ayushman Bharat and insurance policy for farmers to be implemented in Bengal.

"We removed oppressive triple talaq and gave freedom to Muslim sisters but she opposed that too. In her attempt to oppose the BJP, she is opposing each and every thing that is in interest of the nation," he said.