Video Shows Bandi Sanjay Picking Amit Shah’s Footwear, Invokes Strong Reactions

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s eventful visit to Telangana on Sunday, 21 August, a gesture made by Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has gone viral on social media and invoked strong reactions.

As Amit Shah walked out after visiting the Ujjaini Mahakali Temple, a video clip showed Bandi Sanjay rushing ahead to pick up Shah’s footwear with his hands and placing them in front of his feet.

This act has been heavily criticised by leaders of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Congress in the state as well as many others, who said it indicated a “slavery mindset” in the BJP and called it an affront to the self-respect of Telangana.