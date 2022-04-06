CM Bommai Defends Bengaluru, Calls KTR Comparing It to Hyderabad ‘Utter Joke'

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has dismissed the comparison between Bengaluru and Hyderabad as a ‘joke’ amid a war of words sparked by the comments of Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

Days ago, a Bengaluru-based startup founder took to Twitter to complain about lack of civic facilities in Bengaluru, to which KTR had responded, “Pack your bags and move to Hyderabad.”

While several Congress and BJP leaders reacted to the tweet, the latest to respond was the Karnataka Chief Minister himself. On Tuesday, 5 April, Bommai dismissed KTR’s comments as “an utter joke”.