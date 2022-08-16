TRS vs BJP: Starring KTR, Anatomy of Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s Online Campaign

On 7 August, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and Telangana's IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, tweeted a reply to a journalist, "Once I am done dealing with RW (right-wing) troll army, will greet Anand a happy friendship day and settle for a South Indian filter coffee." KTR was referring to his most recent spat on Twitter, which had attracted the attention of BJP-friendly trolls.

Consulting editor and columnist of Swarajya, Anand Ranganathan, had taunted KTR earlier that day for having tweeted against Nupur Sharma, a former BJP spokesperson who was booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammed. Calling Sharma a bigot, KTR had written, "What Nupur Sharma did had brought shame on this great Nation & made us look bad to the world."