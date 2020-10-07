JD(U) Releases List of 115 Candidates Ahead of Bihar Elections
Out of its 122 seats, the JD(U) will give seven seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM).
Janta Dal (United) on Wednesday, 7 October, released a list of 115 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.
The party has decided to field Chandrika Rai, who is Tej Pratap Yadav’s father-in-law, to contest from Parsa Assembly constituency, Lalan Paswan from Chenari and Bima Bharti from Rupauli Assembly constituency.
On Tuesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party reached a seat-sharing agreement, with the JD(U) contesting 122 seats and the BJP 121.
Meanwhile, BJP has accommodated the Vikassheel Insaan Party of Mukesh Sahni, by giving 11 seats.
