JD(U) Releases List of 115 Candidates Ahead of Bihar Elections

On Tuesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party reached a seat-sharing agreement, with the JD(U) contesting 122 seats and the BJP 121.

Out of its 122 seats, the JD(U) will give seven seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM).

Meanwhile, BJP has accommodated the Vikassheel Insaan Party of Mukesh Sahni, by giving 11 seats.