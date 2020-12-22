J&K DDC Elections: Counting Begins, Early Trends Show BJP Leading

Counting of votes for the eight-phase Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council (DDC) polls began at 9 am on Tuesday, 22 December, for 280 seats.

Data released by the J&K State Election Authority showed that out of 140 constituencies in Jammu division, the BJP is leading in 24 seats, the Congress in four and the National Conference in seven.

Meanwhile, the Apni Party is leading in two seats and Independents in three, while the Panthers Party is leading in one constituency, according to J&K State Election Authority.

The State Election Commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma said that Tuesday's counting would decide the fate of 2,178 candidates for the DDC seats, IANS reported.