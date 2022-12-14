'Nehru in 1962...': Oppn Walks Out of RS Over Debate on Indo-China Skirmish
MPs of the Left parties, the TMC, the NCP, the RJD, the SP, and the Shiv Sena also walked out of the session.
Opposition leaders led by the Congress party staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing winter session of the Parliament on Wednesday, 14 December, over the Centre's alleged refusal to discuss the recent skirmish between the Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Arunachal Pradesh.
Why was a discussion not allowed?: Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a debate on the matter, to which Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh said there was no notice before the Chair for the same. Singh called for taking up the listed zero-hour submissions as the Opposition kept raising slogans against the government.
Who said what:
"When Indo-China war broke out in 1962, Pt Jawaharlal Nehru allowed 165 MPs to speak in the Parliament. A decision was taken only after a discussion with everyone": Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress MP
"We want a detailed discussion in the Parliament on the Chinese aggression and encroachment. We want that people of India to get all the details of the actual situation there (Tawang). There are several things that the Defence Minister did not reveal. Some bridges have been built in the area which were earlier not there.": Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha
"I want to know, after the statement by the Defence Minister, will there be a discussion or not?": P Chidambaram, Congress MP
"Ever since this government came to power, China walks into our territory whenever it wants." Pramod Tiwari, Congress MP
Which parties participated in the walkout?: MPs of the Left parties, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Shiv Sena also walked out of the session.
What the Centre said on the skirmish: On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that "no Indian troops had been killed" and the issue had been diplomatically taken up with China.
"On 9 December, PLA (People's Liberation Army) troops tried to transgress the LAC in Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status-quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PIA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts The scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides," Singh said.
Home Minister Amit Shah applauded the Indian soldiers and saluted their valour. "I want to say it clearly... till the time the BJP government led by Prime Minister Modi is in power, no one can capture an inch of our land," he said.
