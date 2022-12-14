'Nehru in 1962...': Oppn Walks Out of RS Over Debate on Indo-China Skirmish

Which parties participated in the walkout?: MPs of the Left parties, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Shiv Sena also walked out of the session.

What the Centre said on the skirmish: On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that "no Indian troops had been killed" and the issue had been diplomatically taken up with China.

"On 9 December, PLA (People's Liberation Army) troops tried to transgress the LAC in Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status-quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PIA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts The scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides," Singh said.

Home Minister Amit Shah applauded the Indian soldiers and saluted their valour. "I want to say it clearly... till the time the BJP government led by Prime Minister Modi is in power, no one can capture an inch of our land," he said.