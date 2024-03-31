INDIA Bloc Holds 'Loktantra Bachao' Mega Rally at Ramlila Maidan: Who Said What

With just weeks to go for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, leaders of the Opposition coalition known as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have come together to put on a show of strength in a "Loktantra Bachao" rally that is underway at New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, 31 March.
The INDIA rally comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged liquor excise policy scam.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief's wife Sunita Kejriwal relayed a message which said, "If you give opportunity to INDIA bloc, we'll build a great nation." "Mother India is in pain, this tyranny won't work," she added.
Top INDIA bloc leaders such as Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi as well as J&K National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Communist Party of India (Marxist) chief Sitaram Yechury, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann are in attendance at the rally, among others.
Kalpana Soren, the wife of ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, also addressed the rally on behalf of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief who is in ED custody in connection with an alleged land scam.
"This historic 'sankalp sabha' is being organised today against dictatorship (in the country). I thank everyone who has come here today, this will only strengthen the INDIA alliance," she said.
'We Will Build New India': Arvind Kejriwal's Message From Jail
"I am not asking for votes today... I invite 140 crore Indians to make a new India... India is a great nation with thousands of years old civilisation... I think about Mother India from inside the jail and she is in pain... Let's make a new India... If INDIA Alliance is given an opportunity, we will build a new India," Arvind Kejriwal was quoted as saying by his wife Sunita Kejriwal.
"I present 6 guarantees on behalf of INDIA Alliance. First, there will be no power cuts in the whole country. Second, electricity would be free for the poor people. Third, we will make government schools in every village. Fourth, we will make Mohalla Clinics in every village. We will make a multi-speciality government hospital in every district. Everyone would get free treatment. Fifth, farmers would be given the correct price for the crops. Sixth, the people of Delhi have faced injustice for 75 years... We will give statehood to Delhi... We will complete these 6 guarantees in 5 years. I have made all the planning from where the money for these guarantees will come," Kejriwal further said in his message from behind bars.
'Sea of People Proves There Is Opposition': Kalpana Soren
"I am standing in front of you as the voice of 50 per cent of India's women population and 9 percent of the tribal community...Today this gathering in this historic ground is testifying that you all have come from every part of the country to end the dictatorship...," Kalpana Soren, the wife of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
"We are doing this to save the democracy of our country. The INDIA Alliance parties are garnering here and through this, we want to tell the people of the nation and those who have gathered here today that you have to come forward to fight for your democracy...," she said.
"The people of the country are bigger than any political party or leader…strengthen the INDIA alliance by voting for us to save democracy," Kalpana Soren said while addressing the gathering in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.
'This sea of people today proves that there is opposition to the tyrannical powers have decided to destroy the country," she added.
"Our strength is the 140 crore people of this country.. today, the NDA govt is destroying the guarantees of Baba Ambedkar’s constitution," Kalpana Soren further said.
The Congress party on Saturday, 30 March, had claimed that the rally is not being organised in support of any one individual.
Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, the Congress general secretary incharge of communications Jairam Ramesh said that all political parties of INDIA will be involved and their leaders will address the rally. He said, it is to ‘save the democracy rally and the constitution’ and has been named as ‘Save Democracy Rally’.
He said that rising prices, highest unemployment rate in last 45 years, economic disparities as rich are getting richer and poor getting poorer while the benefit of progress is going to a select few only, polarisation of the society and atrocities on farmers will be among the main issues to be raised in the rally.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)