INDIA Bloc Holds 'Loktantra Bachao' Mega Rally at Ramlila Maidan: Who Said What

With just weeks to go for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, leaders of the Opposition coalition known as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have come together to put on a show of strength in a "Loktantra Bachao" rally that is underway at New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, 31 March.

The INDIA rally comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged liquor excise policy scam.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief's wife Sunita Kejriwal relayed a message which said, "If you give opportunity to INDIA bloc, we'll build a great nation." "Mother India is in pain, this tyranny won't work," she added.