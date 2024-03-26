Gradual Unity | The Symbolism of INDIA Bloc's Mega Rally at Shivaji Park

Maharashtra is still an Opposition bastion, standing tall and raring for a fight. That was the message that rang out from the Shivaji Park mega rally in Mumbai last week.

The signal for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was that the state was neither Gujarat nor Uttar Pradesh. Only after the show of strength by the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc did the BJP commence talks with Raj Thackeray to rope in the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Raj landing in New Delhi for a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah two days after the Mumbai rally was proof that the BJP needs additional reinforcements in the state.