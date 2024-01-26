The Congress is INDIA Bloc’s Greatest Strength but Also Its Biggest Weakness

In both instances, there was a series of photo-ops showing the leaders of the disparate group of parties clasping hands and promising to put aside their differences for the larger good of challenging the BJP and saving democracy. This time, the opposition parties went a step further and found a name for their alliance, held a series of high-profile meetings, and constituted several committees to look at different aspects of their combined election strategy.

But as in the earlier case, ego clashes, state-level political rivalries, turf wars, and an unstated battle over leadership roles are threatening to unravel the six-month-old opposition alliance. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharata Jodo Nyay Yatra is another bone of contention. The INDIA bloc parties believe that instead of going it alone, a joint campaign would have sent out a far more powerful message. The yatra, in its present avatar, is seen not as an effort to take on the BJP but as an exercise to refurbish Rahul Gandhi’s sagging image.