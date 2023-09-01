ADVERTISEMENT
INDIA Alliance Meet LIVE Updates: Logo, Coordination Committee on the Cards

India Alliance Meeting in Mumbai, Full List of Parties Live: Check updates of the meeting here.

INDIA Alliance Meet LIVE Updates: Logo, Coordination Committee on the Cards
INDIA Alliance Meeting Live Updates: After an informal meeting on Thursday, 31 August, members of the India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) coalition are scheduled to hold formal discussions on Friday, 1 September in Mumbai.

The multi-party group is expected to decide on a coordination committee and pick a logo for the alliance on Friday, following which a press conference will be held.

The coalition had announced on Thursday that seat sharing would be finalised by 30 September.

  • The coalition members had an informal meeting on Thursday followed by dinner.

  • Several leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Lalu Prasad Yadav, MK Stalin, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Akhilesh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav, Mehbooba Mufti, Manoj Jha, and Raghav Chadha arrived in Mumbai on Thursday.

  • The Opposition bloc held their first meeting in Patna back in June, and then they huddled again in Bengaluru last month.

Seat Sharing by 30 September

What's on the Agenda? 

Formal Meeting To Be Held on Friday

