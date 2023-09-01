INDIA Alliance Meet LIVE Updates: Logo, Coordination Committee on the Cards

INDIA Alliance Meeting Live Updates: After an informal meeting on Thursday, 31 August, members of the India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) coalition are scheduled to hold formal discussions on Friday, 1 September in Mumbai.

The multi-party group is expected to decide on a coordination committee and pick a logo for the alliance on Friday, following which a press conference will be held.

The coalition had announced on Thursday that seat sharing would be finalised by 30 September.