Hosts of Jantar Mantar Hate Speech Event Call for 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' in Delhi

The organisers of the anti-Muslim hate speech event in Jantar Mantar in August 2021 are scheduled to venture into similar territory once again as they prepare to host a 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' on Sunday, 3 April, in Delhi's Burari.

Even the agenda for the 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' is similar to that of the Jantar Mantar event last year. Most of the talking points mentioned on the 'Mahapanchayat' poster are the same as those which were featured on the Jantar Mantar event hoarding.

The anti-Muslim sloganeering at the Jantar Mantar event on 8 August 2021 had led to the Delhi Police arresting BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay and five others who were part of the event, including event organiser Preet Singh, president of Save India Foundation.

Singh, who had been seen actively participating in the incendiary sloganeering at Jantar Mantar, had received bail in the case in September 2021.