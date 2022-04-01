Hosts of Jantar Mantar Hate Speech Event Call for 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' in Delhi
Even the agenda for the 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' is similar to that of the Jantar Mantar event held in August 2021.
The organisers of the anti-Muslim hate speech event in Jantar Mantar in August 2021 are scheduled to venture into similar territory once again as they prepare to host a 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' on Sunday, 3 April, in Delhi's Burari.
Even the agenda for the 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' is similar to that of the Jantar Mantar event last year. Most of the talking points mentioned on the 'Mahapanchayat' poster are the same as those which were featured on the Jantar Mantar event hoarding.
The anti-Muslim sloganeering at the Jantar Mantar event on 8 August 2021 had led to the Delhi Police arresting BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay and five others who were part of the event, including event organiser Preet Singh, president of Save India Foundation.
Singh, who had been seen actively participating in the incendiary sloganeering at Jantar Mantar, had received bail in the case in September 2021.
And it is the same Preet Singh and his Save India Foundation that are organising the 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' in Delhi on 3 April. The organisers have even invited Sudarshan News editor Suresh Chavhanke as one of the chief guests of the 'Mahapanchayat'. Chavhanke has often been accused of putting out hateful content on his channel.
Will Delhi Police Allow This Event? Organiser Says It Doesn’t Matter
On being asked whether the event had been granted police permission, DCP North West Delhi Usha Rangnani told The Quint, "The organiser has not applied for permission so far."
The organisers of the event say, however, that their preparations are fully underway for the event at Burari ground on Sunday. Arvind Tyagi, a key functionary of the Save India Foundation and one of the 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' organisers, remarked, "We are in touch with the police regarding the event but have no written permission so far. The local police are telling us that they will have to deploy personnel for the event."
"So, the police are in the know," claimed Tyagi. On being asked whether the event would be called off if the police permission did not come through, Tyagi said "How will the programme be cancelled? People have made arrangements to come for the event. Most of our payments related to setting up and organising the event have been made. So, even if the police deny permission for the event, the event will still take place."
Will the Delhi Police allow such an event to take place, given that the same organisers had hosted a similar event with a similar agenda at which hateful and provocative anti-Muslim slogans had been raised by participants and organisers alike?
The Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet in the Jantar Mantar case in November 2021. Will April 2022 see a repeat of the hate speech event in the national capital though?
