Satyendar Jain Should Be Given Padma Bhushan, Says Kejriwal; BJP Slams AAP Govt

Jain was sent to ED custody on Tuesday after he was arrested in connection with alleged hawala transactions linked to a Kolkata-based company.

Later the same day, Kejriwal termed the case a "fraud" and said that the entire investigation against Jain was "completely fake." He had previously said that the health minister has been targeted because of political reasons.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Jain currently holds the health, home, power, public works department, industries, urban development and flood, irrigation, and water portfolios in the Delhi government as a minister.