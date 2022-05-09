'Were Treated Worse Than a Criminal, Will Approach PM': Maharastra MP-MLA Couple

Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana on Monday, 9 May, said that they would approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to complaint about the alleged "ill-treatment" subjected to them when they were in jail recently.

Speaking to the media on Monday, the woman MP also hit out at the Maharashtra CM saying Thackeray, "who back-stabbed the BJP" should not be talking and teaching Ranas about principles, reported news agency PTI.

The couple was arrested on 23 April for attempting to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside the Maharashtra CM Uddav Thackeray's house. They walked out of jail on 5 May, after a court granted them bail.