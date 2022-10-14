Assembly Elections in Himachal Pradesh on 12 November, Results on 8 December: EC

The dates were announced by Rajiv Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner of India. "October is a month of festivals, and we are adding one more festival to it - the festival of democracy," he said.

He also asserted that there are three main objectives of organizing these elections:

Free and fair elections

Comfortable voting experience

Maximum voter participation

There are over 55 lakh eligible voters in the state, including 1.86 lakh first-time voters, and 1.22 lakh aged 80-plus. There will be 7,881 total polling stations, including 142 managed entirely by women and 37 by persons with disabilities.

Additionally:

COVID protocos will be followed

Social media teams have been established to curtail fake news about the polls

The CEC also listed the institutions that the ECI has been in consultation with in order to organize the elections. Some of these are:

Recognized national and state political parties

The State Chief Secretary and the DGP (Director General of Police)

The CEO (Chief Election Officer) and the State Nodal Police Officer

In order to increase voter turnout, "low turnout polling stations" have been identified and the ECI will try to persuade voters in the jurisdictions of those stations to go out and vote.

The ECI is also working to ensure "Assured Minimum Facilities" such as:

Ramp with proper gradient (for people with disabilities)

Drinking water

Waiting shed

Toilet with water facilities

Better lighting arrangements

Additionally, a resident now has four chances in a year to sign up as a voter. The four dates are 1 January, 1 April, 1 July, and 1 October. This will take immediate effect from 9 November 2022.

The current term of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly ends on 18 February 2023, while the term of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly ends on 8 January 2023.