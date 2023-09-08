'INDIA's 1st Electoral Win? SP Wins Ghosi, 'Turncoat' Dara Singh Chauhan Loses

The Samajwadi Party has also reportedly written to the Election Commission, alleging that Muslims are being prevented from casting their votes in the Ghosi bypolls.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had alleged that "police prevented voters from voting, misused police and system" during the bypolls in Ghosi, he had written on platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

He noted, "Their party leaders aur workers made use of new tactics, chief officer was himself BJP's spokesperson. Police also took away our supporters and workers from the polling booths."

Yadav had also alleged that in madrassa 'amjadi', maulanas and hostel students were beaten up and made to flee. Muslim voters who had come to vote were also threatened and made to leave, he claimed.

Out of its approximately 4.38 lakh voters, 90,000 are Muslims. SP party leaders had also earlier spoken on the alleged misuse of power amid the polling.