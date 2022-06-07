UP: Right-Wing Leader Booked for 'Promoting Enmity' Between Religious Groups

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against a right-wing leader named Pooja Shakun Pandey in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh for alleged controversial remarks against a particular community, the police said on Monday, 6 June.

Pandey had allegedly written a letter in blood against Friday prayers.

The case was filed against the accused, who is the national secretary of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, for promoting enmity between different religious groups.