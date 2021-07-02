Ex-Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala Released From Tihar Jail

Chautala was already out on parole. He arrived at Tihar on Friday to complete the formalities, after which he was officially released.

According to officials, since Chautala has already served nine years and nine months of his sentence, he was eligible to get out of prison, owing to a Delhi government order passed in May, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Om Prakash Chautala, his son Ajay, and 53 others were sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Delhi court in 2013 for illegally recruiting 3,216 junior basic teachers in Haryana.



As on 21 February, he had two months and 27 days of jail time left, which has been counted as remitted, reported PTI.