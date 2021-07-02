Ex-Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala Released From Tihar Jail
Om Prakash Chautala, his son Ajay, and 53 others were sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Delhi court in 2013.
Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, who was serving a 10-year prison term in a teacher recruitment scam case, was released from the Tihar Jail in Delhi on Friday, 2 July.
The 86-year-old ex-CM’s release came after completion of due formalities, reported news agency PTI, citing prison official.
“After necessary formalities, he (Chautala) has been released”.Director General (Delhi Prisons), Sandeep Goel, as per PTI
Chautala was already out on parole. He arrived at Tihar on Friday to complete the formalities, after which he was officially released.
According to officials, since Chautala has already served nine years and nine months of his sentence, he was eligible to get out of prison, owing to a Delhi government order passed in May, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Om Prakash Chautala, his son Ajay, and 53 others were sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Delhi court in 2013 for illegally recruiting 3,216 junior basic teachers in Haryana.
As on 21 February, he had two months and 27 days of jail time left, which has been counted as remitted, reported PTI.
(With inputs from PTI.)
