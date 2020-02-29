‘Ensuring Justice Reaches All a Priority of Govt’: PM Modi

"It was our government, which brought a law that for the first time clearly stated the rights of the divyaangjan (differently abled). Ours is the first government, which has enacted the Rights of Persons with the Disabilities Act. The benefit of this law was that it increased the ambit of divyaang (differently abled) category from 7 to 21," he said, adding that reservation for people with disabilities in institutes of higher studies has been increased from 3 per cent to 5 per cent.

The prime minister also said his government was working for the welfare of senior citizens.

"The government launched Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana almost three years ago, so that poor senior citizens could get necessary equipment. In the past five to five-and-a-half years, cost incurred on treatment of senior citizens has come down substantially as compared to earlier time," he said.