Election Result 2023: When & Where to Check Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland Result

The Election Commission of India is conducting the elections for Legislative Assemblies for Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura. The aim of the elections are to elect 60 members of the Legislative Assembly in each of these states. The Tripura Assembly Election 2023 was conducted on 16 February 2023 while the election for Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly conducted on 27 February 2023.

The Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya Election Result 2023 will be released on 2 March 2023. The interested people will be able to check the results of the elections on all local and national news channels. The parties will have to obtain a majority of 31 seats in the elections to form the government in the Legislative Assembly after the announcement of Assembly Election Results 2023. The current majority holder in Tripura is BJP, NPP in Meghalaya and North East Democratic Alliance in Nagaland. These parties are trying to maintain their majority in the Legislative Assembly.