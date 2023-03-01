Election Result 2023: When & Where to Check Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland Result
The results will be live on various news channels, websites and will be available on official website of ECI.
The Election Commission of India is conducting the elections for Legislative Assemblies for Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura. The aim of the elections are to elect 60 members of the Legislative Assembly in each of these states. The Tripura Assembly Election 2023 was conducted on 16 February 2023 while the election for Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly conducted on 27 February 2023.
The Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya Election Result 2023 will be released on 2 March 2023. The interested people will be able to check the results of the elections on all local and national news channels. The parties will have to obtain a majority of 31 seats in the elections to form the government in the Legislative Assembly after the announcement of Assembly Election Results 2023. The current majority holder in Tripura is BJP, NPP in Meghalaya and North East Democratic Alliance in Nagaland. These parties are trying to maintain their majority in the Legislative Assembly.
Election Result 2023: When & Where to Check Exit Poll Result 2023?
The Election Results 2023 will be out on 2 March 2023 with live counting of votes on all the leading news channels. Congress and CPI-M are contesting in Tripura; BJP-IPFT and TIPRA Motha. North East Democratic Alliance, Naga People’s Front, and United Progressive Alliance are contesting in the Nagaland Assembly Election 2023.
The parties competing in the Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023 are Indian National Congress, BJP, National People’s Party, All India Trinamool Congress and United Democratic Party. All the news channels have conducted opinion and exit polls to determine the winning party. There is a total voter turnout of 87.6% in Tripura, 84.08% in Nagaland and 76.27% in Meghalaya. The Election Results 2023 will be released constituency-wise.
The live streaming of Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2023 will be available to view on different news channels, including on YouTube and other social media platforms.
The Quint will also keep you updated with the Nagaland, Tripura, and Meghalaya Elections result 2023.
