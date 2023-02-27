Meghalaya and Nagaland Elections: Voting Begins Across 118 Assembly Seats
The number of voters in Nagaland is 13.9 lakh, while 21.6 lakh voters are set to cast their votes in Meghalaya.
Voting is underway in the northeastern states of Meghalaya and Nagaland on Monday, 27 February. The polls opened at 7am and voting will go on till 4pm. The counting of votes for both states, as well as Tripura, will be held on 2 March.
The Election Commission of India has deployed Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) troops, in addition to the police, as part of the security arrangements in the two states.
Out of 3,419 polling stations in Meghalaya, 640 have been classified as 'vulnerable' while 323 are said to be 'critical' polling stations. Over 84 polling stations have been placed under both categories.
Meanwhile, bypolls are being held on the same day in Jharkhand's Ramgarh, West Bengal's Sagardighi, and Tamil Nadu's Erode (East). The Tamil Nadu and West Bengal by-elections are a result of the deaths of sitting MLAs, while the Congress legislator from Ramgarh was disqualified.
Meghalaya: Fight for 59 Assembly Constituencies
59 out of 60 Assembly constituencies are in the fray in Meghalaya on Monday. The only constituency where elections won't be held is East Khasi hill's Sohiong Assembly constituency, due to the death of United Democratic Party leader HDR Lyngdoh.
The fate of 369 candidates will be decided at 3,419 polling stations.
This year, 36 women from Meghalaya are contesting the elections, an increase from the 32 women that contested the elections in 2018.
Key Parties: 13 political parties are battling it out in the state Assembly elections. This includes key parties in the region such as Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's National People's Party, which is contesting 57 seats.
Other key parties in the state include the United Democratic Party, Hill State People’s Democratic Party, Republican Party of India, and the Voice of the People Party.
National parties such as the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, and Trinamool Congress will also be contesting the Assembly seats, as will 44 independent candidates.
Key issues in the state include unemployment and development.
Nagaland: NPF Takes On BJP-NDPP Alliance
In Nagaland as well, 59 out of 60 Assembly seats are up for grabs, where the fate of 183 candidates will be decided at 2,351 polling booths.
BJP's Kazheto Kinimi has already won uncontested from the Akuluto constituency after the opposing Congress candidate withdrew from the elections.
Key Parties: The key parties in Nagaland include Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, which is contesting the elections in an alliance with the BJP, in a 40-20 seat tie-up.
The alliance will be up against the Naga People's Front. Other prominent parties fighting in the elections are Congress and the Communist Party of India.
In its 60 years of statehood, Nagaland has never elected a woman to its Legislative Assembly.
In the upcoming elections in the state, there are only four women in the fray out of 183 candidates. In the last Assembly elections in 2018, the state saw five woman candidates contest the elections.
