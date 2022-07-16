MCD Orders Probe in Delhi's Alipur Wall Collapse Incident, 2 Engineers Suspended

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has ordered a probe into the wall collapse incident in Delhi's Alipur on Friday, 15 July, that claimed the lives of five people and left nine injured.

A wall, which was approximately 100 feet long and 15 feet high, of an under-construction warehouse collapsed.

A junior engineer and assistant engineer were placed under suspension pending an inquiry into the incident, a senior MCD official told news agency PTI. The inquiry was ordered on Friday on the orders of the municipal commissioner.

The deceased have been identified as Pramod (45), Bablu (35), Rishipal, Pramod (35), and Pramod Kumar (29), The Indian Express reported.