CBI Arrests Son of Odisha Industrialist Mahimananda Mishra in Bribery Case

The CBI has arrested Charchit Mishra, the younger son of noted industrialist and Orissa Stevedores Ltd MD Mahimananda Mishra, in connection with the alleged payment of Rs 25-lakh bribe to an official of the Paradip Port Trust, agency officials said Saturday, 6 August.

The agency also took into custody a builder, Sisir Kumar Das, who was paid from the bribe money an advance for a property purchased by Chief Mechanical Engineer of the port trust Saroj Kumar Das, the main accused in the case arrested by the CBI, they said.

Saroj Kumar Das had allegedly demanded Rs 60 lakh as bribe from Orissa Stevedores Ltd (OSL), one of the biggest cargo handling companies in India which is also into shipping, mining, logistics and exports, to let it off without paying for the repair of a conveyor belt at the port that was damaged during unloading of goods by it, officials said.