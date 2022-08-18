‘Daughter Cleared School Recruitment Exam’: Arrested TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal

"She has passed the test and has a certificate to prove it. I am not well," said the TMC leader while he was taken to a hospital for a medical check-up.

Mondal, the party's Birbhum district president, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last week in a cattle smuggling case.

Sukanya is likely to appear before the high court as she left her Bolpur residence in the district earlier in the day.