Region, Religion, Resentment: These 3 Factors May Reshape West Bengal Politics

The Lokniti-CSDS post-poll survey of 2016 said that nearly 51% of the Muslims voted for TMC in 2016. So, this means there has been a jump of over 20 percentage points in three years.

This may have been more due to polarization and counter polarization rather than governmental schemes. Mamata Banerjee succeeded in gaining the trust of minorities, racing ahead of the Left and Congress. However, it cannot be said that the Muslims are pleased with the state of affairs.

After BJP's crushing defeat in the 2021 Assembly Elections, the fear of the BJP among the Muslim voters started to wane. Therefore, keeping this 75 percent Muslim vote intact is next to impossible for the TMC when a resurgence of the Left occurs.

The series of incidents starting from Anish Khan's death to the Rampurhat killings, where all the villagers who killed were Muslim, caused a situation of mistrust between them & the TMC. Though there is no communal angle in the Rampurhat killings, it has contributed to some concerns among Muslims with the TMC.