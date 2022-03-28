Birbhum Killings: Will This Be the Tipping Point for Mamata Banerjee?

History has a way of coming full circle; its long, see-sawing arc can make aggressors out of those who had once been victims of aggression. In 2001, as many as 11 supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) were burnt alive by a mob belonging to West Bengal’s then-ruling party, the CPI(M), in a place called Chhoto Angaria in Midnapore district.

Twenty-one years later, on 21 March, at least eight persons, including six women and two children, were charred to death in Bogtui village in the Rampurhat area of Bengal’s Birbhum district after their house was set on fire. This time, the killer-arsonists were, allegedly, none other than TMC workers.