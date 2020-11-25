Mosque Charity to Midnight Darbar, Ahmed Patel Did Things Quietly

As he left, he quietly took out some money out of his pocket and put in the plastic container meant for donations.

With his palm, he concealed the amount he was donating, in line with the Islamic advice of doing acts of charity in secret.

When other attendees approached him outside the mosque, he greeted them politely and asked about their well being.

This sight was repeated almost every occasion I landed up at that particular mosque during Friday prayer. One of the mosque employees later told me that Mr Patel has been a frequent and generous donor there.

In many ways, this reflected Ahmed Patel's style of functioning.

Be it charity, faith or politics, he went about them silently, with humility and a personal touch.

This was in sharp contrast to the image created of him in Lutyens' Delhi circles – of being a wheeler-dealer or someone who is an expert on cloak-and-dagger politics.