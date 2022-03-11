ADVERTISEMENT

Assembly Polls 2022: Here Are the Final Results, Parties' Vote Share in 5 States

The BJP dominated the 2022 Assembly elections, winning four of the five states that had gone to the polls.

Final results of the Assembly elections in five states.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came out on top in the 2022 Assembly elections, winning four of the five states that had gone to the polls. The Congress, on the other hand, faced a brutal drubbing, failing to gain power in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, while losing Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The AAP, extending its base in Punjab, scored a massive victory, unseating the ruling Congress, and relegating the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to a single-digit tally.

In Uttar Pradesh, despite a stiff challenge from the Samajwadi Party, the BJP retained power, albeit with a loss of over 50 seats.

In Manipur and Goa, where the Congress had emerged as the single-largest party in 2017, the BJP improved on its performance. While the saffron party crossed the majority mark in Manipur with 32 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly, it bagged 20 constituencies in the 40-seat Goa Assembly.

In Uttarakhand, the BJP won with a comfortable margin, even though Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lost his election from the Khatima seat.

Here are the final count and vote share of the Assembly election results in the five states:

Uttar Pradesh: Final Party-Wise Results

Total Seats - 403

  • Apna Dal-Soneylal: 12

  • Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP): 01

  • Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 255

  • Indian National Congress (INC): 02

  • Jansatta Dal Loktantrik: 02

  • Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD): 6

  • Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD): 08

  • Samajwadi Party (SP): 111

  • Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP): 06

Uttar Pradesh: Final Party-Wise Vote Share

  • BJP: 41.29%

  • BSP: 12.88%

  • INC: 2.33%

  • RLD: 2.85%

  • SP: 32.06%

Punjab: Final Party-Wise Results

Total Seats: 117

  • Aam Aadmi Party (AAP): 92

  • Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP): 01

  • Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 02

  • Independent: 01

  • Indian National Congress (INC): 18

  • Shiromani Akali Dal: 03

Punjab: Final Party-Wise Vote Share

  • AAP: 42.01%

  • BJP: 6.60%

  • BSP: 1.77%

  • INC: 22.98%

  • SAD: 18.38%

Goa: Final Party-Wise Results

Total Seats: 40

  • Aam Aadmi Party (AAP): 02

  • Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 20

  • Goa Forward Party (GFP): 01

  • Independent: 03

  • Indian National Congress (INC): 11

  • Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MAG): 02

  • Revolutionary Goans Party: 01

Goa: Final Party-Wise Vote Share

  • AAP: 6.77%

  • AITC: 5.21%

  • BJP: 33.31%

  • GFP: 1.84%

  • INC: 23.46%

  • MAG: 7.60%

Uttarakhand: Final Party-Wise Results

Total Seats: 70

  • Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP): 02

  • Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 47

  • Independent: 02

  • Indian National Congress (INC): 19

Uttarakhand: Final Party-Wise Vote Share

  • BJP: 44.33%

  • BSP: 4.82%

  • INC: 37.91%

Manipur: Final Party-Wise Results

Total Seats: 60

  • Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 32

  • Independent: 03

  • Indian National Congress (INC): 05

  • Janata Dal (United): 06

  • Kuki People’s Alliance: 02

  • Naga Peoples Front (NPF): 05

  • National People's Party (NPEP): 07

Manipur: Final Party-Wise Vote Share

  • BJP: 37.83%

  • INC: 16.83%

  • JD(U): 10.77%

  • NPEP: 17.29%

  • NPF: 8.09%

