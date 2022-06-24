Visa Scam: ED Assures Delhi HC Of No Coercive Action Against Karti Till 12 July

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, 24 June, assured the Delhi High Court that no coercive action will be taken against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram until 12 July in connection with the alleged Chinese visa scam case.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing on behalf of the ED, told the court that no action will be taken until the date of Karti’s anticipatory bail plea hearing on 12 July, reported LiveLaw.

''I will not make a statement but it is understood that nothing will happen till then. My understanding is only till the 12th (July),'' he said.