Visa Scam: CBI Court Extends Custody of Karti Chidambaram's CA Till 1 June

A Special CBI court on Monday, 30 May, extended the custody of S Bhaskararaman, the Chartered Accountant (CA) of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, till 1 June, in connection with the Chinese visa scam case.

Bhaskararaman was placed under arrest by the CBI on 17 May. Karti was also interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for three days.