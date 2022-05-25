Chinese Visa Scandal: ED Files Money Laundering Case Against Karti Chidambaram

ED has filed a money laundering case against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday, 25 May, and others to investigate suspected anomalies in the issue of visas to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011 when his father P Chidambaram was the home minister.

Over a week after the CBI charged former Union Finance and Home Minister P Chidambaram's son Karti in a case of suspected corruption in granting visas to Chinese officials of a firm, the Enforcement Directorate charged him with money laundering.

The CBI conducted national searches last week at several locations associated with P Chidambaram and his son Karti in connection with the case.

The FIR alleges that Karti took a bribe of Rs 50 lakh from the Vedanta Group in order to enable visas for 300 Chinese nationals of a firm working on a power project in Punjab with a Vedanta subsidiary.