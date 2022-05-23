Visa Scam Case: Delhi Court Extends CBI Custody of Karti's Close Aide by 3 Days

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday, 23 May, extended the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody of S Bhaskararaman, a close aide of Congress leader Karti Chidambaram, by three days, in an alleged visa scam case.

Bhaskararaman was arrested by the CBI for his involvement in an alleged bribery case of Rs 50 lakh for clearing the visas of more than 250 Chinese citizens working at the Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL) in Punjab.

He was questioned by the agency on Tuesday, 17 May. The CBI also conducted raids at nine locations belonging to both Karti and P Chidambaram the same day.