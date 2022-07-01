Amarinder Singh Likely To Join BJP, Merge Party 8 Months After Congress Exit

Captain Amarinder Singh, former Chief Minister of Punjab who quit Congress last year, is likely to join the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), sources told The Quint.

Singh, who is in London for spinal surgery, will most likely merge his Punjab Lok Congress party with the BJP after his return next week.

The leader had floated his own party, Punjab Lok Congress, after quitting the Congress amidst a power tussle with Navjot Singh Sidhu in September 2021.