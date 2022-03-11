'Congress Will Never Learn': Amarinder on Party Blaming Him for Defeat in Punjab

Following the declaration of the election results in Punjab on Thursday, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed that the anti-incumbency, which was created in the state under the regime of Captain Amarinder Singh prevented the Congress from winning the polls.

"In Punjab, Congress presented a new leadership through Charanjit Singh Channi who is son of the soil, but the entire anti-incumbency of 4.5 years under Captain Amarinder Singh could not be overcome and hence people voted for AAP for change," Surjewala said, as per news agency ANI.

Reacting to this allegation, Amarinder Singh, said, "The @INCIndia leadership will never learn!"