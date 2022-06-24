Ready To Give Up My Pension if Agniveers Not Eligible for Same: Varun Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi, who has been vocal against the Centre’s controversial Agnipath defence recruitment scheme, said on Friday, 24 June, that he is ready to give up his pension if the recruits (Agniveers) are not entitled to the same.

There have been nation-wide protests against the Agnipath scheme which provides for only four years of service, after which about 75 percent of Agniveers will be let go without pensionary benefits.

He tweeted in Hindi: