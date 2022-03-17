ED Issues Fresh Summons To TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, Wife in Coal Scam Case

Following this, the couple moved a plea seeking a direction from the Delhi High court against ED's summon. They had contended in their plea that they should not be summoned by the ED as they are residents of West Bengal. But the court had on 11 March dismissed their plea.

Their contention was challenged by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the ED. He told the court that ED was not confined by any area under PMLA, reported IANS.

Based on a FIR lodged by CBI in November 2020, the ED filed a case under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.