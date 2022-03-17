ED Issues Fresh Summons To TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, Wife in Coal Scam Case
The agency has asked Banerjee and his wife to join the investigation on 21-22 March.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, 17 March, issued fresh summons to Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and his wife Rujira and asked them to join an investigation in connection with a coal scam case, reported news agency PTI.
The investigation would be held on 21 and 22 March, reported news agency IANS.
Last year, on 6 September, after an interrogation which lasted for six hours, Abhishek Banejree had recorded his statement before the ED. However, the probe agency wasn't satisfied with the questioning and hence summoned him again on 10 September along with his wife.
Following this, the couple moved a plea seeking a direction from the Delhi High court against ED's summon. They had contended in their plea that they should not be summoned by the ED as they are residents of West Bengal. But the court had on 11 March dismissed their plea.
Their contention was challenged by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the ED. He told the court that ED was not confined by any area under PMLA, reported IANS.
Based on a FIR lodged by CBI in November 2020, the ED filed a case under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
CBI's FIR had alleged that a multi crore coal pilferage scam related to Eastern Coalfields Limited mines took place in West Bengal's Kunustoria and Kajora areas surrounding Asansol. ED has reportedly said that Abhishek Banerjee benefited from the funds obtained via the scam. Banerjee has however denied all the allegations levelled against him, reported news agency PTI.
Anup Majhi alias Lala, a local coal operative, is allegedly the prime suspect in the case. The case is being parallely probed by both the CBI and the ED.
(With inputs from PTI, IANS)
